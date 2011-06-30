If Stephen Colbert Get His Super PAC, He Will Make Ads Even More Offensive Than The Ones Currently Airing

Keep your fingers crossed.



The FEC will rule today whether Stephen Colbert can have his own Super PAC. If the answer is yes, be prepared for some fantastic Comerica spot that “are even less responsible” that the ones currently being aired by Turn Right USA.



The Colbert Report

