Stephen Colbert Just Gave Away All Of His Super PAC Money To Transparency Groups And Sandy Relief

Stephen Colbert launched a one man crusade on Super PACs this year, creating one to demonstrate the legal loopholes and financial acrobatics that can be accomplished with one of the new Independent Expenditure Only PACs. Americans For A Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow ended the election with $773,704.83 in the bank.



Colbert sent that over to a newly registered 501(c)3, the Ham Rove Memorial Fund.

“Ham Rove” was a ham that Colbert would take political advice from and later stabbed.

The money was distributed to the following organisations, finally closing the door on Americans For A Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow:

$125,000 to Donors Choose, for Sandy relief

$125,000 to Team Rubicon, for Sandy relief

$125,000 to Habitat for Humanity, for Sandy relief

$125,000 to the Yellow Ribbon Fund to support wounded soldiers

The remaining funds — $273,704.83 — were split between two pro-transparency groups.

The centre for Responsive Politics, which renamed their meeting space “The Colbert Super Pac Memorial Conference Room”

The Campaign Legal centre, which is now home to the “Ham Rove Memorial Conference Room”

Here’s the full letter:

Photo: Colber Super PAC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.