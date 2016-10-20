Stephen Colbert mocks Melania Trump blaming 'everyone but Donald for his locker room talk'

YouTube/CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

On Monday, Melania Trump, wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, did interviews with CNN and Fox News defending her husband in the wake of the leaked “Access Hollywood” footage in which he made offensive comments about women.

And on Tuesday night, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was there to put his comedic twist on the interview.

Bringing back Broadway star Laura Benanti to impersonate Melania, Colbert did an “interview” via satellite, which led to some hilarious moments.

Benanti as Melania said she has forgiven her husband because his remarks were just “locker room talk.”

“I did not know this, but when American men gather to sport, they always brag about grabbing women by the Billy Bush,” she said.

She went on to say that the focus should be on how the election is rigged by the “left-wing media, international bankers, and Billy Bush.”

Benanti’s Melania also went on to say that all men are “animals.”

“If only a woman could be president,” she said.

Watch the complete segment below:

