Colbert Bails Out Olympic Speedskaters With Sponsorship

Stephen Colbert wants to dominate the Vancouver Olympics: The fearless leader of “Colbert Nation” says his Comedy Central show is the primary sponsor of the U.S. speedskating team, and that Apolo Anton Ohno and company will scale the ice wearing — what else? — his name on their uniforms.

Via The Associated Press:

“On their enormous, billboard thighs, it will say, ‘Colbert Nation,'” Colbert said in an interview before Monday evening’s taping. “Be looking for that logo as it comes around the final turn. It will be easy to see because it will be in first place.”

Colbert stepped in after the team’s last major sponsor, DSB Bank NV, could not make payments to match the $300,000 sponsorship fee for February’s winter games. In lieu of making a direct deposit himself, Colbert is asking fans to donate to the team — led by Ohno, Shani Davis and Chad Hedrick — via http://www.colbertnation.com and http://www.usspeedskating.org.

There is a downside to his generosity, Colbert tells the AP:

“It still tragically involves a lot of Canadians,” the comedian said. “It’s kind of unseemly how many Canadians I’m going to have to be dealing with.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.