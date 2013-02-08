Stephen Colbert Gives Republicans Tips On How To Beat His Sister—Who Is Running For Congress!

Photo: Comedy Central

Because he’s an “objective broadcast journalist,” Stephen Colbert offered South Carolina Republicans tips on how to beat his sister, who is running for office in the upcoming South Carolina 1st District special election.Colbert dismissed some pundits who worried that Elizabeth Colbert-Busch would get free hype from “The Colbert Report.”



“Wrong! No free airtime,” Colbert said, tongue-in-cheek. “As a broadcast journalist, I am obligated to maintain pure objectivity.

“It doesn’t matter that my sister is intelligent, hardworking, compassionate, and dedicated to the people of South Carolina. I will not be mentioning any of that on my show.”

Plus, Colbert said he can’t support her because she is a Democrat. So he gave Republicans some tips on how to beat her. For example, he told them how to win an argument with her — repeat what she says in a stupid voice.

“Like this: ‘Ooh, Social Security is a public trust to those who paid into it for their whole working lives,'” Colbert said. “Trust me — it works.”

The election will take place on May 7.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.