STEPHEN COLBERT: I Was Sure My Sister Was Going To Win When CNN Called The Race For Mark Sanford

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday lamented his sister’s loss to Republican Mark Sanford in South Carolina’s First Congressional District special election, joking that he got his hopes up even higher after CNN called the race for Sanford.



“What can I say — the voters have spoken,” Colbert said. “Mark Sanford has beaten my sister, and I believe that means that Mark Sanford is now my sister. And on behalf of my family, I want to say that we’re deeply sorry about him.”

Colbert said he felt “betrayed” by South Carolina, prompting him to angrily renounce his home state and claim he is from North Carolina.

“No, I have to,” he said. “I’m a Tar Heel now. Whatever the f— that means.”

Colbert’s sister, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, lost her race to Sanford in a landslide on Tuesday. She grabbed only 45 per cent of the vote to Sanford’s 54 per cent, completing a major political turnaround for the disgraced former governor.

Watch the clip of Stephen Colbert below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

