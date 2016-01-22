Stephen Colbert gave a rousing Sarah Palin-style speech mocking her endorsement of Donald Trump

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert provided his own take Wednesday on former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s speech endorsing GOP front-runner and business mogul Donald Trump.

He delivered his own Palin-esque speech, and it was classic Colbert.

Here are some of the best lines of his roughly four-minute impersonation, during which he pretended to endorse former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D), Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R), and Sebastian the crab from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”.

“[Bush]’s going to kick [ISIS leader Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi in the al-ball bag and you say to yourself, the media, and you know they do.”

“[Clinton]’s been the first lady and, the last time I checked, the constitution first is No. 1, or did they change that in the textbooks. You say funny ha ha, I say Honey Boo Boo, but I also say Honey Nut Cheerios — they’re great!”

“Our current commander in spleef going commando, cause the emperor has got no clothes on apologizing to [Osama] bin-Laden for dumping him down in the ocean. We need a leader who’s got the thick skin to tell him everything is better down where it’s wetter under the sea.”

Palin endorsed Trump on Tuesday, and her rousing, sometimes incoherent speeches in support of the candidate have been the talk of the political sphere in the days since.

Here’s the full clip of Colbert’s rousing speech:

