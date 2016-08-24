Stephen Colbert parodies Ryan Lochte's interview about his 'over-exaggerated' story

Ryan Lochte has had a tough time since conflicting reports have come out about his claim that he and other Olympic swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in Brazil. Lochte admitted to incorrect details in the story in an interview with Matt Lauer last week.

But Stephen Colbert decided to amp up the humour of the robbery story by splicing himself into the Lauer interview on Monday night’s “Late Show.”

Acting as Lauer, Colbert recounted how Lochte had changed his story about being robbed at gunpoint in Brazil. In fact, Lochte and three of his teammates had simply urinated at the gas station where they were supposedly robbed.

“That didn’t happen, and that’s why I over-exaggerated that part,” Lochte said to Lauer’s stand-in.

“‘That part’ is really the whole part,” Colbert responded. “Without a gun cocked at your forehead, it’s really just a story about some guys urinating on a gas station. How could you get that so wrong?”

“I was intoxicated,” Lochte responded.

Cutting back and forth between questioning Lochte’s story and Lochte blaming his intoxication, Colbert took the satire to another level as he shined a police light on the swimmer’s face and dangled a cat toy in front of him.

Since the scandal, Lochte has lost his sponsorship deals with Speedo, Ralph Lauren, and two other companies.

Watch Colbert’s clip below:

