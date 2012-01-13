I'M NOT MITT: Stephen Colbert Says He Might Run For President

Following the latest PPP poll which put Stephen Colbert ahead of Jon Huntsman in the upcoming South Carolina primary Colbert said last night that he may run for president.



“‘This just got real. A major pollster has me at 5 per cent, ahead of the third place finisher in New Hampshire. I gotta ask, Nation: What do you think? Should I run for president in South Carolina? … But that’s a really big decision. First, I need to pray on it…OK, God’s good with it. But obviously, I still have to go home, sit down, and talk it over with my money. So please join me when I will make a major announcement here on the report. There will be special guests and a historic decision.”

He’ll be making that announcement tonight. Is he joking? The thing with Colbert is, you never know. Last year he launched his own PAC.

In December he offered to pay for the South Carolina primary in exchange for naming rights and the state party actually considered it. Even if it is a joke one imagines Mitt’s people will be all be very tuned in to Comedy Central tonight.



