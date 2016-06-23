Stephen Colbert delivers a hailstorm of insults to the senate for failing to pass any gun control reform

Stephen Colbert is really peeved that the US senate failed to pass any gun control bills on Monday.

“After the attacks in Orlando, Florida, I thought maybe the government would do their job and pass any kind of law, even a fig leaf to justify their existence,” CBS’s “Late Show” host said on Tuesday’s episode. “Well, for thinking that I owe myself an apology.”

In the wake of the Orlando shootings and last week’s nearly 15-hour filibuster by Democratic senators, the senate failed to pass any of the four gun control bills presented this week.

“The couldn’t even agree to keep people on the terror watch list from buying high-powered assault rifles,” Colbert pointed out. “It’s easy to feel hopeless … I don’t understand you, senators. Ninety-two per cent of Americans want to expand background checks for gun-buyers and you just ignore them. Since when does 8% of the population get to have total control of an issue? That’s like taking your entire family on a crosscountry trip and letting grandma choose all the music.”

To express his anger, Colbert decided to drop the niceties in a segment called, “Stephen Colbert Takes the Gloves Off.” In it, he drops a hailstorm of jokes on the senate for their big failure in passing a gun control law.

Here’s a few of our favourite insults:

“Hey, you might as well ask the gun lobby to check for a hernia as long as they have your balls in their hands.”

“Senate, you accomplished so little that Kylie Jenner wants to know what the hell you do for a living.”

“You’re like a grandpa after an all-starch dinner, you can’t get s— done.”

Watch the whole segment below:

