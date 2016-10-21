Stephen Colbert rips apart Donald Trump for his most shocking answer at the presidential debate

Stephen Colbert started his live broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show” on Wednesday night with what he believed to be the most troubling moment of that night’s presidential debate.

“Though it came halfway through the debate tonight, I think the definitive moment of the evening, of the election, of the American experiment, came when Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump if he would accept the results of the election on November 8,” Colbert said.

Trump, who has recently doubled down on his accusations that the election is “rigged,” decided not to answer one way or the other.

Instead he said, “I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense.”

A shocked Colbert deferred to Hillary Clinton’s response to the statement: “That’s horrifying.”

Colbert needed to play Trump’s answer one more time before addressing it.

“Oh, suspense,” Colbert said. “Democracy is going to end with a cliffhanger. I guess we’re all going to have to wait until November 9 to find out if we still have a country. If Donald Trump is in the mood for a peaceful transfer of power, or if he’s going to wipe his fat arse with the Constitution.”

Watch Colbert rip into Trump below:

