Stephen Colbert's Super PAC Treasurer Just Resigned To Go Work For Rick Perry

Turns out Gov. Rick Perry likes what Stephen Colbert is doing with his super PAC ‘Americans for a better tomorrow tomorrow.’



Colbert’s treasurer Salvatore Purpura has resigned from the Super PAC to go for for Rick Perry, noting that doing both would be a conflict of interest.

Indeed. Especially considering Colbert’s first PAC move was to produce a commercial encouraging Iowa voters to vote for Rick PArry.

Colbert told Politico:

“We’re not surprised. Sal is the best in the business,” Colbert praised. “That’s why we went with him. We’re happy for Sal and we are even happier that Governor Parry has sent the clear signal of which super PAC he trusts to receive all that unlimited money waiting to pour in on his behalf. Loud and clear, sir. Unofficially, loud and clear.”

Related. It’s still nearly 15 months till election day and we have already reached the ‘you can’t make this up’ portion of the election cycle.

