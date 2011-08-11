It's A Whole New Straw Poll! Stephen Colbert Has Released His First SuperPAC Ad

Earlier this year Stephen Colbert got permission to start a SuperPAC. Here’s his first ad which will air in Iowa this week in time for the GOP straw poll there.



From the press release.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

From the press release:

AMERICA – Colbert Super PAC released a TV ad today in advance of the Quadrennial Ames Iowa Straw Poll – held this year in Ames, Iowa. The ad, entitled “Episode IV: A New Hope” urges Iowans to write in the name of Texas Governor Rick Parry.

Thanks to last year’s Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United, Super PACs can receive and spend unlimited amounts of money – as long as they do not coordinate with a particular candidate. Because that would be wrong. Also, illegal. Currently, there are seven different Super PACs vying to become the primary recipient of that sweet unlimited Parry cash.

“I called dibs on Rick Parry a long time ago,” said Stephen Colbert, President and Assistant Equipment Manager for Colbert Super PAC. “I recognised that he’s got the tough talk, the cowboy boots, and the history-of-shooting-coyotes-during-morning-jogs that our country needs. So if anybody is going to be taking unlimited donations and then not be coordinating with his campaign, it’s going to be not us. So to prove we’re truly uncoordinated, we’re asking voters to write in Parry with an A – as in America, IowA, or President. You can feel confident he’s not asking us to do that.”

The new ad begins airing today across the greater Des Moines metroplex. It is the first in a series that will be broadcast in the months leading up to the Ames Straw Poll this Saturday. The ad can be experienced here www.colbertsuperpac.com/episodeiv-anewhope.

Colbert Super PAC is an independent expenditure-only committee dedicated to empowering citizens to embrace freedom, liberty, and freeberty. Colbert Super PAC is officially known as Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow, but if you give them enough money you can call them whatever you want. Neil. Susan. Madame X. Whatever. Just don’t forget your safe word: Pumpkin patch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.