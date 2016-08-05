Stephen Colbert had a mocking response to Trump asking 'why can't we use' nuclear weapons

Stephen Colbert has been increasing his firepower against Donald Trump.

The “Late Show” host went on a long monologue recently addressing the Republican presidential candidate’s latest gaffes that won’t seem to go away. Now he’s taking up the news that, according to Joe Scarborough, Trump asked “why can’t we use” nuclear weapons.

“Oooh, I know that one,” Colbert said in response on his Wednesday night show.

He then went on to imitate a dropped nuclear bomb wreaking havoc in a way that managed to be both hilarious and bone-chilling.

Lately Colbert is doing the opposite of letting Trump off easy, and he’s using his unique brand of comedy to make it undeniably entertaining.

Watch below:

NOW WATCH: Jon Stewart just ranted against Republicans who have praised Trump for the same things they have bashed Obama on



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.