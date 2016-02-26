Stephen Colbert says Republicans woke up with a 'raging hangover' from Trump's domination

After his win at Nevada’s GOP caucus on Tuesday, it has become nearly mathematically certain that Donald Trump will be the next Republican presidential candidate. And according to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s “Late Show,” the party is only just coming to terms with it.

“Now, Trump winning all these primaries has caused establishment Republicans to realise that Trump is winning all these primaries,” Colbert joked.

The real estate mogul not only won Nevada, but he won more voters across the conservative, moderate, and Christian/evangelical Republicans in the state. Not only that, but he arguably won over Hispanic voters. You’ll remember that one of Trump’s first acts as a candidate was to offend Latinos with his comments about Mexican immigrants. He also won more votes than both Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, the No. 2 and No. 3 behind him, combined.

Colbert summed up Trump’s demographic wins in Las Vegas this way: “Donald Trump won a huge victory, taking every Las Vegas demographic: Elvis impersonators, white tiger handlers, even master illusionists.”

As a result, pundits overwhelmingly suggested that the Republicans are doing too little, too late in curbing Trump’s run and collecting behind another presidential candidate.

“Yes, like many other Las Vegas visitors,” the host said, “the GOP woke up this morning with a raging hangover, wondering, ‘What the hell happened last night?'”

Watch Colbert size up Trump’s wins below:

