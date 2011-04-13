Here Is The Complete Collection Of Stephen Colbert's Glorious Jon Kyl Tweets

Sen. Jon Kyl got a thorough skewering on Comedy Central’s late-night programming last night.



First, “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart (with help from correspondent Wyatt Cenac) eviscerated him. Then Stephen Colbert brought him up on “Colbert Report.”

This morning, Colbert is still at it, walking a Twitter mile in Kyl’s shoes with some pretty brilliant “Not Intended To Be A Factual Statement” missives.

