The White House Just Shut Down Stephen Colbert Cold

Stephen Colbert planned to tape and air a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens next week — but the White House has put a stop to the plans.



Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi and the filmmaker behind “Citizen U.S.A.: A 50 State Road Trip,” the immigration documentary the ceremony was to coincide with, thinks the administration needs to get a sense of humour.

“The government just doesn’t get it,” she said. “‘The Colbert Report’ is what America watches. This is Colbert Nation.”

The plan was Colbert’s latest brush with the government — he made a trumped-up trip to FEC headquarters last month.

And if his joke/bureaucracy line-blurring keeps up, he may find himself on the same list as Jon Stewart, whom some people think should ditch comedy to become a full time political player.

