WATCH: Stephen Colbert Wants To Destroy James Franco, But Will Franco Destroy Himself First?

Stephen Colbert has had it up to here with James Franco and his (completely self-invented) renaissance-man rep.



Luckily, Franco’s evil twin, Frank Jameso, was onhand at “The Colbert Report” to advise Colbert on how to destroy him.

The real question is: how long until Franco destroys himself?

His press run for “Your Highness” (which bows this Friday) has morphed into the “Screw you all, I think I did just fine at the Oscars” late night tour — Franco’s response to the first bit of backlash his do-everything M.O. has provoked, unless you count the sniping over his sleeping in class at Columbia.

But truly, the Oscars were a big strike one against Franco.

Professor stints and soap opera stunts aside, Hollywood signs Franco’s paychecks. And Hollywood, having seen him blow the hosting gig — and having seen him not care about blowing it — is watching Franco closely.

“Your Highness,” with its stoner whimsy, is tailor-made for Franco’s aesthetic. (So, too, is “Oz: The Great And Powerful,” in which Franco will play the central wizard.)

If those films fail, the movie industry will suddenly be at a loss as to what to do with him. And flaming out as a bankable actor is a performance art form no one wants to star in.

Especially with all those tuition bills piling up.

