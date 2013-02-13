Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks MSNBC's Chris Matthews Over Pope Hysteria

Stephen Colbert had a little bit of fun with the media madness over Pope Benedict XVI’s surprise resignation Monday, mocking the cable punditry’s furious speculation about who will be the next pope.



Running through a series of clips of talking heads asking “Who will be the next Pope?” Colbert ended with MSNBC host Chris Matthews.

“I love doing this by the way,” Matthews says excitedly. “It’s a horse race!”

“Yes, it’s a horse race Chris, thank you,” Colbert mocked. “The heir of St. Peter, the vicar of Christ, the rock on whom Jesus built his Church. Yeah, basically the same as the Iowa Straw Polls.”

Watch the segment below:

The Colbert Report

