Stephen Colbert: Reddit Is Not As 'Useful' As It Used To Be Because Of All The Memes

Stephen Colbert thinks Reddit has become too overwhelmed with Imgur memes.

In an interview with Slate’s David Plotz, Colbert talks about his morning routine. As soon as he wakes up, he starts scouring the internet for the day’s biggest news. He says he checks Google News, Slate, The New York Times, Drudge, Reddit, and others, but as of late he hasn’t been as impressed with the so-called “front page of the internet.”

“Reddit is not as useful as it used to be,” Colbert says. “I used to feel like it was more stories and less memes — photographic memes. Now it’s been sort of consumed by Imgur photographic memes.”

Imgur, the photo-sharing startup that hosts a bunch of the images and GIFs found on Reddit and actually surpassed the site in users last year, is one of the biggest sources of viral memes.

Despite being a bit fed up with the ubiquitous meme-ified pics, Colbert says he does still cruise Reddit, in particular the news and politics subreddits.

Listen to the rest of the really interesting interview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.