Stephen Colbert Mocks Outrage Over Racist Reaction To Indian Miss America

Many people on Twitter were outraged after Indian-American Nina Davuluri won the title of Miss America on Sunday — but not Stephen Colbert.

Colbert didn’t understand what all the racist backlash was about, saying he “condemned” it.

After new “Today” correspondent Carson Daly noted that 705 tweets referenced both “Miss America” and “terrorist,” Colbert joked between giggles, “That’s right. Seven hundred and five people saw a woman in a bikini and thought: Muslim Extremist.”

The host finished off the segment by stating, “I would like to congratulate Nina Davuluri , thanks to you, young Indian girls can now dream about advocating world peace — in a two-piece.”

