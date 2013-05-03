Stephen Colbert Shames Rand Paul And Other Conservatives For 'Demonizing' Families Of Gun Victims

During Wednesday’s episode of The Colbert Report, host Stephen Colbert mocked the string of conservatives who he said demonized the families of victims of gun violence lobbying for increased gun control laws.



“Sadly, with the increasing frequency and magnitude of mass shootings, victims and their families are winning the emotional argument,” Colbert said. “But a group of brave and heartless individuals are willing to fight back against the tyranny of empathy.”

The comedian then went on to mock National Review columnist Kevin Williamson — who said that former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords didn’t have any special grace to participate in the gun control debate by virtue of being shot in the head — as well as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) — who described the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims as “props.”

Colbert also slammed conservative radio host Bob Davis, who said of families of gun violence victims, “I’m sorry that you suffered a tragedy but you know what? Deal with it and don’t force me to lose my liberty which is a greater tragedy than your loss.”

Here’s the clip:



