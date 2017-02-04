Stephen Colbert puts Trump 'on notice for 'stealing' his act

Stephen Colbert believes Donald Trump has been stealing from his “Colbert Report,” and he’s calling the president out.

Colbert’s anger was stoked when he saw that Trump used the terms “on notice” in a tweet about Iran’s launch of a missile.

“I notice that Trump keeps stealing from me,” the host said. “On my old show, I put people ‘on notice’ on my on notice board.”

“And this is not the first time Donald Trump has ripped me off,” Colbert continued. “I came up with the whole over-the-top TV character who’s desperate to be loved, doesn’t believe in facts, and has a pet eagle. That’s mine.”

Colbert presented a pretty convincing case, but there’s more.

“We both ran for president,” he added. “Only one of us knew it was a joke. So for stealing my old act, I’m putting Donald Trump on notice.”

He then dusted off the “on notice” board from Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” and brought it in to officially put Trump on notice.

“Do you have any understanding the effect that just had?” Colbert said. “Exactly the same amount of effect as you putting Iran on notice: zero.”

Watch the video below:

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

