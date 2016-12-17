Stephen Colbert mocks Putin's 'lame' reason for hacking the presidential campaign

Stephen Colbert mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported personal involvement in the hacking of the US presidential campaign to help Donald Trump.

US intelligence agencies have said that Putin

personally directed how hacked material from Democrats was leaked.

“It’s kind of flattering that he wanted to do it himself, don’t you think?” the host joked on Thursday’s episode of CBS’s “Late Show.” “Its handcrafted. It’s an artisanal hack.”

Furthermore, Colbert got a chuckle out of the supposed reason Putin ordered and then took a personal role in the hack. Hillary Clinton told campaign donors during a speech in New York City on Thursday that the hack was a result of a grudge the Russian president held against her for suggesting Russia’s 2011 parliamentary elections weren’t “free and fair” when she was secretary of state. Putin then blamed her for protest riots after the election.

“So Putin hacked the election because of a grudge against Hillary? That is so lame,” Colbert said. “There are so many better reasons to get revenge on America: economic sanctions, NATO expansion, Sean Connery’s accent in ‘The Hunt for Red October.'”

Watch Colbert mock Putin’s alleged motivation for the US election hacking below:

