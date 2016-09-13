Here are all of Stephen Colbert's best political takedowns in one video

There are very few people who can match Stephen Colbert’s talent for swiftly identifying people with just a few pointed references.

In celebration of his first year hosting CBS’s “Late Show,” the show has put together some his best roasts, in particular his needling of politicians.

Colbert has elevated calling it as he sees it to an art form. He can describe a person in just a few words or tie together phrases cleverly and spout them off at light speed, each time capturing the essence of his subject.

One of his favourite roast subjects over the year has been Donald Trump, for obvious reasons. He has described the GOP presidential candidate, who pops up repeatedly in the video, in genius and pithy ways that he clearly relishes.

For example, one time Colbert said, “Speaking of honest insanity, Donald Trump.”

But Colbert has spread the love around. The objects of Colbert’s biting humour have included Joe Lieberman aka “leaking bean bag chair”; Anderson Cooper, or “the Legolas of cable news”; “half-melted G.I. Joe” Ted Cruz; “rooftop beekeeper” Bernie Sanders; “current tired person” Ben Carson; and “future star fleet captain” Carly Fiorina.

The list goes on and on.

Watch a roundup of Colbert’s political roasts from the past year below:

