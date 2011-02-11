Why Haven't You Seen This Video? Colbert Goes Completely Out Of Character With John Kerry

This video, made back in 2007 by Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall, shows a rare scene with Stephen Colbert backstage, explaining his character to John Kerry.



In the video, which originally appeared on the political blog Veracifier and resurfaced on Reddit today, Colbert tells Kerry that he’ll be “wilfully ignorant about what we’re going to talk about.” Also how he’s “an idiot to let them film this.” Not so!

It’s a great little insight into how Colbert’s character works, and also how much John Kerry resembles Sam the Eagle. However the best part might be when Colbert offers him a PBR and some dip.

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

