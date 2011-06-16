COLBERT TO OLBERMANN: Are You Man Enough To Say Bill O'Reilly Won?

From last night’s Stephen Colbert interview with Keith Olbermann.



“Sir, has it been painful in the last 145 days to live with the knowledge that Bill O’Reilly won?…Let’s face it he jacked you so hard you landed at Current TV.”

And then: “Are you man enough to say O’Reilly won?”

Answer: “No, of course not.”

As to whether Olbermann has missed covering the big stories during his time off, he says no: “there’s always another Anthony Weiner coming down the line.” Lord help us. Video below.



The Colbert Report

