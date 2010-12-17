WATCH Stephen Colbert Attempts To Battle The Hackers With His Dial-Up Mac

Last night Stephen Colbert tried his best to explain all the hackings that have followed the most recent WikiLeaks dump.



Says Colbert: “These denial of service strikes make me me furious…I assume. I don’t know what it means. I hear denial of service and I think black person at Denny’s.”

Until the hackers get to his teleprompter and Colbert pulls out his dial-up Mac to wreak some revenge. “For some reason my Prodigy account isn’t opening.” Video below.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c World War 3.0 – Omar Wasow www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog

