Stephen Colbert Takes On Tim Draper's 'Six Californias' Plan

Stephen Colbert riffed on venture capitalist Tim Draper and his plan to divide California into six states — a plan that would make Silicon Valley its own state — on his Comedy Central talk show.

“There’s a great new plan to make California whole again by breaking it apart,” Colbert said on the show Wednesday night. “It’s an opportunity to reboot, but just like restarting Windows, it might take a few years.”

Described by Colbert as “Silicon Valley billionaire and evil stepfather in a Lifetime movie,” investor Tim Draper has explained his plan to break up the state by citing that California’s population is six times an average state’s. This, he says, means his state is unfairly represented in Washington.

Colbert brought Draper onto his show to explain his proposed ballot measure.

“This is a big story for people in California because it’s going to be a proposition on the ballot in 2016,” Colbert said. “Do you think that these eventual other states will keep California’s insane proposition system where anyone can get something on the ballot?”

Draper has been called into question by opponents of his ballot measure, who say Draper engaged in dishonest tactics to gather signatures for his ‘Six Californias’ petition.

Watch the two hilarious clips below:



