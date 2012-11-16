Stephen Colbert's Hilarious Explanation Of High Frequency Trading

Last night, Stephen Colbert interviewed Christopher Steiner, author of Automate This: How Algorithms Came To Rule Our World.



Before he got into the interview, though, Colbert had the arduous task of explaining the complicated issue of high frequency trading to his viewers.

And in true Stephen Colbert fashion, he made it hilarious.

From the video:

Some say all this technology is more dangerous, but I say it’s actually safer. Because the next time the stock market crashes, instead of brokers jumping out of windows in a panic they’ll simply turn on their computers and see the soothing message, ‘error 404, economy not found.’

Check it out below:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.