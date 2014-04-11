Here's The Only Clip Of Stephen Colbert From His Days As A 'Good Morning America' Correspondent

Before future “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was hired as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” he tried his hand at morning television on “Good Morning America.”

The Comedy Central host told MediaBistro in 2003 that in 1996, he “desperately needed a job” and agreed to a stint as a correspondent for the show.

He told MediaBistro:

I had been working for ABC Entertainment at The Dana Carvey Show in 1996. That show got canceled, my wife wasn’t working, and we had a baby. Someone from entertainment division recommended to the news division that if they were looking for somebody who was funny but looked really straight, for a correspondent for Good Morning America, that they should consider me. … They asked me if I could do it, I said yes, and they hired me. I did exactly two reports.

Only one of those reports ever made it to air. Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Colbert was just named David Letterman’s successor on CBS’ “Late Show.”

