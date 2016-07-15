Stephen Colbert tells you everything you need to know about the election's potential VP picks

Stephen Colbert sized up the potential vice presidential candidates in quick sports commentary style on Wednesday’s “Late Show” on CBS.

“What’s going on right now in both camps is that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are apparently about to announce their running mate,” the host said. “So let’s take a quick look at this year’s top prospects with ‘The Late Show Vice Presidential Draft Preview.'”

Complete with headphones and blazer patch, Colbert partnered with, well, himself to go over the field of candidates. He started with Team Trump’s potential picks: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

“Great field,” Colbert said. “If Trump picks running mates the way he picks actual mates, he could go with all three.”

On Christie: “You know he won’t go free agent, because it appears to be a hostage situation,” a reference to the awkward time Christie backed Trump at a rally in March.

On Gingrich: “He brings three of his own [ex-wives], meaning together he and Trump could put up a double triple.”

On Pence: Colbert acted as if he fell asleep.

While he primarily looked at Trump’s picks, he did quickly mention Clinton’s potential running mates: Elizabeth Warren, the US Senator from Massachusetts, and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

On Warren: “Analysts say her draft odds are low, but I wouldn’t count her out. She and Clinton already have matching uniforms.”

On Kaine: In reference to Kaine’s past statement in an interview, “I am boring,” Colbert said, “Boom, the man nailed it!”

Colbert concluded his draft preview by emphasising the importance of the VP.

“Just think, one of these powerful figures could soon be cutting a ribbon at your municipal waste treatment plant,” Colbert said.

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Obama had some incredible reactions while campaigning with Hillary Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.