Stephen Colbert weighs in on Donald Trump vs. the Pope and finds similarities between them

Stephen Colbert, self-proclaimed “America’s foremost Catholic,” has some thoughts on the current “celebrity feud” between Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

During Thursday’s “Late Show,” Colbert dedicated his monologue to Trump’s response after the Pope said that Trump is not Christian for wanting to build a wall between America and Mexico.

Colbert played a clip of Trump blaming the Mexican government for the Pope’s comments. After someone called Trump to tell him what the Pope had said, the candidate asked, “Was it good or bad? Because if it’s good, I like the Pope. If it’s bad, I don’t like the Pope.”

“It’s like Jesus said,” Colbert joked. “‘Blessed are the poor, unless they said something bad about me, then screw ’em.'”

But on his show, Colbert just wanted to “try to broker a peace between the two men.”

“Mr. Trump, Mr. Pope — I believe that’s his formal name — is it possible that you guys are fighting because you have so much in common?” Colbert asked. “After all, you both think you’re infallible. And you both sit on golden thrones. And you both wear very silly things on your heads.”

Watch Colbert below:

