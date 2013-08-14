Stephen Colbert Reveals Major Drama Behind Daft Punk's Day-Of Show Cancellation

The Colbert Report screencap Stephen Colbert enlisted tons of celebrities for a Daft Punk ‘Get Lucky’ video after the band refused to talk or perform — and then bailed altogether.

Last week, Stephen Colbert

released an incredible videoof Daft Punk’s hit summer song “Get Lucky,” featuring tons of celebrities lip-synching the lyrics after the band cancelled their appearance on “The Colbert Report” over a conflicting gig on MTV’s upcoming Video Music Awards.

But turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In an interview on Paul Mercurio’s podcast, Stephen Colbert revealed that his team of writers worked for an entire month leading up to Daft Punk’s scheduled appearance — because the group refused to talk or perform (!) during their appearance on his show.

“They said, ‘Do you want to cancel?’ I said, ‘No, this is an interesting challenge,'” Colbert explained, revealing that one idea was to perform a six-minute monologue while Daft Punk just nodded alongside him.

Colbert also set off to film the star-studded dance video to work around the group’s demands, which they ultimately didn’t like and said they were “uncomfortable” with.

Another idea was to enlist the band’s manager and tease him about the group not performing.

“I wish we could have done this joke,” Colbert explained, “It was: ‘Paul [Hahn, their manager], can I ask you — how do I even know it’s them in the robot outfits, how do I even know it’s them?’ And he goes, ‘Stephen, if it wasn’t really them, they’d be doing the song.” Badoom ching.

But as we all know now, Daft Punk never made it to “The Colbert Show.”

Just one day before the group was set to arrive in New York from Paris — paid for by the Comedy Central show — Colbert was informed of their conflicting VMA appearance.

The show host said he was “confident it would work out,” but hours before the show he was left without a guest.

“Ultimately, I would say, I understand that the VMAs have got their own rules, and Daft Punk, that’s a big important thing to have done,” Colbert said, “but I’m the guy who’s completely screwed here. I don’t have a show tonight.”

Meanwhile, the VMAs executive producer tells The Hollywood Reporter, “We don’t put restrictions on anyone

— it was up to that artist and their management what they wanted to do.”

So after Daft Punk bailed, Colbert booked Robin Thicke — who is also scheduled to perform at the VMAS.

Listen to Colbert tell the whole story in his own words below (24:15 to 47:45):

Now re-watch the star-studded “Get Lucky” spoof featuring Bryan Cranston, Jon Stewart and many more:



