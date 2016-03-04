Stephen Colbert has the perfect explanation for Chris Christie's sad Trump appearance

Many people are wondering why Governor Chris Christie seemed so sad when he introduced Donald Trump for his victory speech on Super Tuesday. But CBS’s “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has a theory.

The ascent of Donald Trump in primaries has been a wake-up call to many Republicans, especially establishment figures, who see the real-estate mogul as a threat.

Despite the party’s general feelings, Christie publicly endorsed him last week, calling him a friend and thanking him for leaving the private sector to run.

So what happened between last week and this one? Memes from Christie’s low-energy intoduction for Trump and seemingly dispirited appearance behind the presidential candidate during his Super Tuesday acceptance speech have been making the rounds online.

Right before playing clips from the speech, Colbert sarcastically introduced it.

“Now, there’s some doubt that the party will ever be enthusiastic about Donald Trump,” Colbert said. “For all those fears that are out there, every single one was laid to rest last night by former rival Chris Christie’s joyous and energetic introduction of Trump at the victory rally.”

After playing the clip, Colbert proposed his theory of the situation.

“Chris Christie sounds like the best man at a wedding he never believed in. Now it’s too late to stop.”

Colbert went off on the wedding riff, giving a toast as someone who’s really just not feeling it. It seemed to capture Christie’s sentiment perfectly.

Watch Colbert explain his theory below:

