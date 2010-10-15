Stephen Colbert Gets To The Bottom Of Brett Favre's... Ankles

Stephen Colbert finally finds another voice in his “strong support for steroid use,” announces “SNAKES” as the medal leader at the disastrous Commonwealth Games, and gives his take on the Brett Favre nude photos allegations in his “Sport Report” (pronounced: Spore Repore, of course).



Colbert: For the first time in years (Brett Favre) is in the news for something other than retiring… Favre allegedly texted a female NYJ employee naked photos of himself including one in which he was masturbating while wearing only a pair of Crocs. Now we know why Favre’s ankles are so bad. Those things do not provide proper support.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Sport Report – Steroids, Commonwealth Games & Brett Favre’s Sexting www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes 2010 Election March to Keep Fear Alive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.