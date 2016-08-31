Why Stephen Colbert is excited for Bill Clinton as America's 'First Ladies Man'

Stephen Colbert is excited about the possibility of Bill Clinton as the first male spouse of the US president, and on Monday’s “Late Show,” he examined how Bill is preparing for the job.

“As America’s potential First Ladies’ Man, Bill Clinton is already making spousal history,” Colbert said, before launching into the various traditional requirements of the First Lady.

The Family Circle First Lady Cookie Contest dates back to Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, when Hillary controversially said, “I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfil my profession.” The comment was taken by some at the time as a slight against stay-at-home mums.

Nevertheless, Hillary participated in the cookie contest, and now Bill is doing the same — sort of. The contest has actually been renamed the Presidential Cookie Poll.

“Because when you’re forcing the spouses of preisdential candidates to be judged on their baking, you don’t want to sound sexist,” Colbert deadpanned.

Not only that, it turns out Bill Clinton submitted the exact same recipe Hillary had used before, as The Washington Post points out. It won in both 1992 and ’96, and will go up against Melania Trump’s sugar cookies.

“Cmon, man. Who would have thought Bill Clinton was a cheater?” Colbert joked. “Be careful, Bill. You can’t just use all of Hillary’s old moves. First of all, you’re never going to fit into her inaugural gown.”

The cookie exercise aside, which critics have long called retrograde and sexist, Colbert is excited about everything Bill would have to jump into as the first spouse if Hillary is elected.

“I’m excited about Bill Clinton’s potential first huband-dom. If I were Hillary, I’d come up with many more traditions for him to be in charge of,” the host said. “Really, just anything to keep him busy.”

