STEPHEN COLBERT: It's One Thing To Keep Us In The Dark About Drones, But A Secret Golf Game?

In typical Colbert fashion, Stephen Colbert mocked the White House press corps’ criticism of President Barack Obama, who played a round of golf with Tiger Woods on Sunday that went unseen.



On “The Colbert Report” Tuesday night, Colbert joined in the fight, decrying Obama’s lack of transparency.

“I mean, it’s one thing to keep us in the dark about a fleet of flying robo-assassins,” Colbert said of Obama’s drone program that has come under increased scrutiny lately.

“But a round of golf on your day off? Where’s the judicial oversight!? Oh, I suppose White House lawyers have drawn up some convoluted legal justification for using a 5-wood on a Par-3.”

Colbert said Americans deserve to know things like who drove the cart, who rode shotgun in that cart, whether or not Obama hit from the ladies’ tee, or if he “sent Susan Rice to cover them up.”

Watch the full clip of “Water Hazard-gate,” courtesy of Comedy Central:

