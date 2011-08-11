COLBERT: Just Like A Hooker, NY Post Will Say Anything To Get Your Money

Glynnis MacNicol

Yesterday’s New York Post cover on the stock market roller coaster was one for the ages.

Last night Stephen Colbert provided suggestions for some future covers.

“London just like a hooker’s genitals….BURNING.

Somalia just like a hooker’s libido…HUNGRY”


