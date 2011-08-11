COLBERT: Just Like A Hooker, NY Post Will Say Anything To Get Your Money

Yesterday’s New York Post cover on the stock market roller coaster was one for the ages.



Last night Stephen Colbert provided suggestions for some future covers.

“London just like a hooker’s genitals….BURNING.

Somalia just like a hooker’s libido…HUNGRY”



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.