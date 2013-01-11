Stephen Colbert Shreds The NRA And CEO Wayne LaPierre

Following Jon Stewart’s lead, Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert took on the NRA and made a Colbert-esque plea to curb gun violence in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Colbert’s riff only lasted one segment, in contrast to Stewart’s nearly 20-minute long diatribe. And it was done in typical Colbert fashion — with lines of sarcasm that included chiding President Barack Obama for appointing “Reichsmarschall Biden” to head a gun violence task force.

Colbert did break somewhat from his mantra toward the end of the segment, though, when he slammed the NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre for his response to the tragedy.

The reason for the recent rash of gun violence, Colbert surmised, “has to be that America is the only country in the world that has video games. We’re the only country in the world that has violent movies and the only country with crazy people. Well, maybe not the only country, but we’ve got the craziest people — and if you don’t believe me, you don’t have to take my word for it.”

Colbert cut to a clip of LaPierre on “Meet the Press,” telling host David Gregory that if it’s “crazy to call for armed officers in our schools to protect our children, then call me crazy.”

Said Colbert: “Folks, I don’t know about you, but I agree with Wayne LaPierre. You, sir, are [expletive] in the head.”

Watch the full clip below:

