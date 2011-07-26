Stephen Colbert Eviscerates Media's Assumption Norway Killer Was Muslim

A rather serious opening from Stephen Colbert last night:



“Here and around the world, all our thoughts and prayers tonight with the people of Norway who suffered an unspeakable tragedy on Friday. The killer has been caught, confessed, and no punishment is too harsh for him. The havoc he has wreaked is incomprehensible and words fail the civilized.”

And then there’s the “brave men and women of America’s newsrooms” who immediately reported there was likely a Muslim, jihadist connection.

“And you know the Wall St. Journal is accurate, because as a Murdoch paper they have proven ways to get an inside connection….by going with their guts these journalists where able to get the story they wanted and scoop reality.”

Also: “We must not let his Islamesque atrocity divert our attention from the terrible people he reminds us of.”



