Stephen Colbert Wants You To Bank In Nebraska In This Old FirsTier Commercial (VIDEO)

Jen Ortiz

“Before they were famous” clips are always best when they’re embarrassing.

Exhibit A: This old commercial for FirsTier Bank in Nebraska, starring a very young Stephen Colbert, which the BuzzFeed team unearthed Monday.

The commercial is awful (those jumpy font graphics are giving us a headache), but at least Colbert looks adorably geeky.

Watch below.

