Stephen Colbert Wants You To Bank In Nebraska In This Old FirsTier Commercial (VIDEO)

“Before they were famous” clips are always best when they’re embarrassing.
Exhibit A: This old commercial for FirsTier Bank in Nebraska, starring a very young Stephen Colbert, which the BuzzFeed team unearthed Monday.
The commercial is awful (those jumpy font graphics are giving us a headache), but at least Colbert looks adorably geeky.
Watch below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.