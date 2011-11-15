Stephen Colbert Wants You To Bank In Nebraska In This Old FirsTier Commercial (VIDEO)

“Before they were famous” clips are always best when they’re embarrassing.



Exhibit A: This old commercial for FirsTier Bank in Nebraska, starring a very young Stephen Colbert, which the BuzzFeed team unearthed Monday.

The commercial is awful (those jumpy font graphics are giving us a headache), but at least Colbert looks adorably geeky.

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

