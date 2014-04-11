Stephen Colbert Is Just Moving From One Viacom Network To Another

Kirsten Acuna
Stephen Colbert

CBS announced Stephen Colbert will replace David Letterman on the “Late Show” after he retires next year.

If you’re wondering why Comedy Central isn’t putting up a fight over losing its “Colbert Report” host, there’s a simple explanation: Both networks are owned by parent company Viacom.

While Comedy Central’s other big name Jon Stewart was considered a possibility to replace the “Late Show” host, he more or less told New York Magazine it wasn’t the position for him.

Viacom is a global mass media company that also controls MTV, Paramount Pictures, VH1, and BET.

It is the fourth-largest media conglomerate behind The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner, and 21st Century Fox.

