Stephen Colbert Mocks The New York Times Over The Word "Tweet," Notes Twitter Outages

It’s no secret that Twitter has been unreliable recently. Minor outages have been increasingly common over the past few weeks. Earlier this week, Twitter acknowledged the problem, blaming some work it was doing on the backend and spikes of traffic from the World Cup.



But not every problem that seems big to the tech world bubbles up to mainstream consciousness. So here’s a bad sign for Twitter:

Stephen Colbert is talking about the Fail Whale. He also dishes out some well deserved scorn to the New York Times for its musings on the word ‘tweet’.

Check it out:

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Brevity Is the Soul of Twit www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour Fox News

