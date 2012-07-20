Watch Stephen Colbert Mock Mitt Romney's Lame Comment About Waiters

Stephen Colbert sarcastically dissected Mitt Romney‘s problem with connecting to working class voters on The Colbert Report Wednesday, adding one more example to the list of the Republican candidate’s awkward gaffes.



“Our elections have become all about who people like more,” Colbert said at the show’s opening. “It’s as if democracy is some kind of popularity contest. I don’t know why, but Mitt Romney has gotten this reputation as a guy who can’t identify with the common man, no matter how hard he fires them.”

Then, reeling off several clips of Romney awkwardly shouting, “Y’all” and making fun of a voters’ cookies.

Colbert then set out to prove Romney understands working class problems, by reading a quote from a $50,000-a-head fundraising dinner in Mississippi Monday, where Romney said, “I know that people in this room are probably doing relatively well…but not everyone in America is doing so well right now. The waiters and waitresses that come in and out of this room and offer refreshments, they’re not having a good year.”

Watch the clip below:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.