Stephen Colbert mocks Mitt Romney's dinner with Trump: 'It looks like he's eating crow'

Stephen Colbert, like pretty much everyone else in America, recognises that Mitt Romney’s history of bashing Donald Trump during the election makes him a target of ridicule now that he’s being considered for the secretary of state job.
The former Republican presidential candidate and ex-governor of Massachusetts has been meeting with Trump to discuss the potential appointment. Most recently, they had a highly publicized dinner at the upscale French restaurant Jean-Georges in New York City this week.
“Mitt Romney at dinner with Trump?” Colbert asked incredulously. “No. I know Mitt is up for secretary of state, but I also know what Mitt said during the campaign.”
The show then played a clip of Romney telling a crowd that Trump is a “phony, a fraud,” and that Trump’s promises “are as worthless as a degree from Trump University,” among other insults.
Colbert then referred to the photo from the dinner of a smiling Trump and a grimacing Romney, which quickly became the butt of jokes on social media.
“I know he ordered frog, but it looks like he’s eating crow,” Colbert joked.
Watch Colbert’s take on the dinner below:
