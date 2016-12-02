Stephen Colbert mocks Mitt Romney's dinner with Trump: 'It looks like he's eating crow'

Stephen Colbert, like pretty much everyone else in America, recognises that Mitt Romney’s history of bashing Donald Trump during the election makes him a target of ridicule now that he’s being considered for the secretary of state job.

The former Republican presidential candidate and ex-governor of Massachusetts has been meeting with Trump to discuss the potential appointment. Most recently, they had a highly publicized dinner at the upscale French restaurant Jean-Georges in New York City this week.

“Mitt Romney at dinner with Trump?” Colbert asked incredulously. “No. I know Mitt is up for secretary of state, but I also know what Mitt said during the campaign.”

The show then played a clip of Romney telling a crowd that Trump is a “phony, a fraud,” and that Trump’s promises “are as worthless as a degree from Trump University,” among other insults.

Colbert then referred to the photo from the dinner of a smiling Trump and a grimacing Romney, which quickly became the butt of jokes on social media.

This is how I feel all the time. pic.twitter.com/PiGIe7iOD0 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 30, 2016

“I know he ordered frog, but it looks like he’s eating crow,” Colbert joked.

Watch Colbert’s take on the dinner below:

