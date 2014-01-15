Stephen Colbert Riffs On Mirriad, The Company That Specialises In Retroactive Product Placement

On Monday night’s “Colbert Report,” Stephen Colbert analysed a recent Fox Business interview with Mirriad’s chairman Roger Faxon (“and man whose name sounds more corporate than his company’s”). Mirriad started in 2008 as a way to implement native advertising into TV shows, which is sometimes done retroactively for reruns.

Mirriad does this through software manipulation of blank items like walls and handheld items, and it turns out that Comedy Centrals’s parent company Viacom is a subscriber. So of course that gave Colbert plenty of easy fodder.

Watch the clip below to see Colbert ready his episode for future product placement with green paint-covered items like a soda can, a cereal box, and well, something you’ll have to watch the video to the end to see. We’ll just say that Colbert the audience freaked out when he played with it near his face:

And while Colbert’s clip is hilarious, Mirriad doesn’t actually need green screen technology to insert an ad. Here’s an example with a regular newspaper:

Now it’s a Cadillac ad:

Here’s another example, this time in a parking lot:

Now that plain grate is a Mitsubishi ad:

Brands like Sony, Domino’s, Lexus, and Yahoo have worked with Mirriad, which won an Oscar in 2013 for advancement in technology.

