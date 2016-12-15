Stephen Colbert ruthlessly mocks Kanye West for his meeting with Trump

Stephen Colbert teared into the meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and rapper and designer Kanye West on “The Late Show” Tuesday night.

Colbert started by assessing the revolving door of apparent candidates for cabinet positions in Trump Tower in Manhattan, where Trump has his office.

“So far it’s been a who’s who of ‘why? what?'” the host joked.

The “strangest news” in the Trump Tower lobby came Tuesday when Kanye showed up for a sit-down with Trump.

“You can tell it was a high-powered meeting because Kanye is wearing his formal sweatsuit,” Colbert said.

Colbert mentioned the “bro-hug” between the two and needled Kanye and Trump for their similar traits.

“Now obviously a meeting like this is a security risk: gathering the two most powerful American narcissists in the same room. Just for security reasons, they had to keep Shia LaBeouf in an undisclosed location for continuity of government,” Colbert said.

He added the two would release an album together “called ‘The Deportation of Pablo,'” and wondered what administration position Kanye could possibly want.

“Which government agency regulates diamond masks and track pants?” Colbert said.

