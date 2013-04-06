Stephen Colbert Mocks Jeremy Irons Comments Comparing Gay Marriage To Incest

On Wednesday, Oscar winning English actor Jeremy Irons compared gay marriage to incest during an odd interview with HuffPost Live.
“Could a father not marry his son?” asked Irons while pondering the tax implications of legalizing gay marriage, specifically the passing of property and inheritance.
Stephen Colbert had a heyday with the comments on last night’s “Colbert Report,” saying Irons’ son, Max, should be on the lookout for a marriage proposal — from his dad.
“You’ve been together for 27 years,” Colbert joked. “It’s time to put a ring on it!”
Watch the funny clip below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.