Stephen Colbert Mourns The Loss Of 'Conservative Giant' Michele Bachmann

Stephen Colbert opened “The Colbert Report” on Tuesday with a salute to “conservative giant” Michele Bachmann.



Bachmann, who announced plans to retire after 2014 last week, has always been one of the faux conservative comedian Colbert’s favourite targets.

“There you have it. No fifth term. A political career over in the blink of an eye,” Colbert said, playing a clip of her more than eight-minute retirement video. “Which, for Michele Bachmann, is once every 8 years.”

Colbert then paid tribute to what he termed Bachmann’s “very” moments in Congress:

